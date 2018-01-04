Beer prices going up, up and away

BEAUTIFUL BEVERAGE: Brewers are screaming in rage as taxes send beer prices sky high.

BEAUTIFUL BEVERAGE: Brewers are screaming in rage as taxes send beer prices sky high. Nicholas Falconer

ONCE the favoured tipple of the working man - and woman - the humble glass of beer could soon be out of reach for all but the well-heeled.

Australian brewers are in revolt and now asking what has happened to cheap beer?

Brewers Association of Australia chief executive Brett Heffernan says "misguided, lazy and flawed” taxation means cheap amber fluid no longer exists in the wide brown land.

"Any Aussie venturing overseas who has slicked their thirst with a cleansing ale knows we pay a premium for beer in Australia,” Brett said.

"Why?

"Great question.”

Brett says Australian beer lovers pay not just one of the highest excise taxes in the world but then pay a further 10 per cent in GST on top of that for their beloved beverage.

"Last year, taxes on beer drinkers netted the government almost $2.4 billion and research from the University of Adelaide shows Aussie beer is taxed at more than twice the OECD average.

"We pay over seven times more than Argentina, Belgium, Chile and Poland.

"Over six times more than Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and South Africa.

"Almost five times more than Italy and Greece.

"Double the excise paid in the USA and almost double that of New Zealand.

"Of the $47.99 retail price of a typical 24-carton of full-strength beer, $15.08 of that goes in tax.”

Bet those figures bring the urge to knock the froth off a cold one (providing you can afford it).

But wait - there's more.

The excise on beer is automatically increased every six months so the price is always going up, up and up.

What do you reckon?

Tell us if the cost of killing a thirst is too high ... or you couldn't care less and it would be cheap at double the price.