Beer baron goes green in more ways than one

Dan Murphy's have become the latest Coffs Harbour store to embrace solar energy.

Yet another Coffs Harbour business with a love of refrigeration has embraced solar energy.

Dan Murphy’s Coffs Harbour has installed 138 solar panels, joining around 15 per cent of the bottle shop chain’s stores in offsetting their power consumption with renewable energy.

The move enables the company to both reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs.

“The system is estimated to generate enough solar energy to offset more than 20 per cent of the store’s annual power consumption and save approximately 58 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” Dan Murphy’s national renewal operations manager Tyson Holbery said.

So far the solar powered Dan Murphy’s stores across the country have generated more than 3,350 MWh electricity which is the equivalent of the average electricity use of almost 600 households, with more stores being rolled out.

Dan Murphy’s Coffs Harbour store manager Scott Murrell said the team was excited about the switch to solar.

“We get a lot of lovely sunshine here in Coffs Harbour, so it’s great to see it will be going to good use and will be directly powering the store. The whole team feels proud to be part of a company that is doing the right thing for the environment,” Mr Murrell said.

“Organic and sustainable wines are really popular among our customers, so I know the locals will be thrilled to hear that our store is now green too,” he added.

Dan Murphy’s is the latest major store to embrace the renewable technology after Woolworths Coffs Harbour installed a massive solar array on the roof of its CBD store.

The Dan Murphy’s Coffs Harbour store is located at 100-102 Grafton St, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.