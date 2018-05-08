Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Golinski's barbecue eye fillet with kale, carrot and fennel slaw with persian fetta.
Matt Golinski's barbecue eye fillet with kale, carrot and fennel slaw with persian fetta.
Lifestyle

Beef Week recipe: Try Matt Golinski's tasty eye fillet dish

8th May 2018 4:30 PM

Barbecue eye fillet with kale, carrot and fennel slaw with persian fetta

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

800g eye fillet, sliced 1cm thick

Salt and pepper to taste

½ bunch curly kale

1 fennel bulb, finely sliced

200g carrots, peeled and shredded

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 tsp caraway seeds

50ml red wine vinegar

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp Dijon mustard

100g persian fetta

METHOD

1. Wash the kale and strip the leaves from the stems. Shred finely and mix with the fennel, carrots, onion and caraway seeds.

2. Whisk together the vinegar, olive oil and mustard and pour over the salad ingredients. Season the salad well with salt and pepper.

3. Lightly oil the eye fillet steaks and season with salt and pepper. Grill on a hot barbecue or grill pan for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a tray to rest.

4. Arrange the salad on a serving platter and crumble the fetta over the top. Arrange the grilled steaks on top and serve immediately.

TIP: If purple carrots are not available, you can easily substitute with regular orange carrots.

Australian Beef

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the official timeline given to construction of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    Crime rate in town 'too low' for 24-hour policing

    News Hot topics discussed at Coffee with a Cop event.

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    He's the man to listen to, he sees the most crashes

    News A tow truck driver's view on what the bypass will mean for Coffs.

    Local Partners