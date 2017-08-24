Become part of the solution

FIND out how global warming will effect species and ecosystems and how you can be part of the solution during a free public event.

The Nature Conservation Council have released a report drawing together the latest research to highlight the harm global warming is doing to nature across the state.

"Come along and hear how ecosystems and species in Coffs Harbour will be affected by climate change. Learn also how you can be part of the solution,” Nature Conservation Council campaign director, Daisy Barham said.

"Eight species in the region are already believed to be extinct and more than 170 are threatened or vulnerable.

"Climate change is a significant new threat that could push a range of species and ecosystems, including the koala, regent honey-eater, sea-grass meadows and salt marshes over the brink if we don't act quickly to reduce carbon emissions.

The report will be launched at a free public event at the Cavanbah Centre in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, August 31 at 6pm.