Beckham mourns loss of ‘amazing’ Bryant

English soccer superstar David Beckham and Hollywood giant and Lakers fan Jack Nicholson have joined the long list of prominent people to express their sorrow and disbelief at the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

And Taylor Swift said Bryant's death was "an unimaginable tragedy".

Beckham penned an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying he was a special athlete whose legacy "will live on".

David Beckham and Kobe Bryant in a photo from Beckham's Instagram account. Picture: Supplied

"It's taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won't ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe," Beckham said on Instagram of his friend Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

"This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking.

Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna. Picture: AP

"The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special.

"Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe's passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on.

"My family's love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe's basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday."

Actor Jack Nicholson and his son Raymond Nicholson at the 2011 NBA All-Star game. Picture: Getty

Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson said he was heartbroken over the loss of friend Bryant.

"My reaction is the same as almost all of LA," the 82-year-old actor told CBS Los Angeles.

"Where we think everything's solid, there's a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that … it kills you. It's just a terrible event."

The Oscar winner recalled meeting Bryant at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"I teased him the first time we met. I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him," the actor joked.

"He looked at me like I was crazy."

Jack Nicholson, comedian Gary Shandling, Dustin Hoffman and executive Michael Ovitz at a Lakers game in 2003. Picture: Getty

Nicholson was often seen cheering on Bryant from his courtside seats at the Staples Center in LA.

"I sat right behind his jump shot on the left-hand side. I can see him going up and I can tell the first instant if it's going in," he said.

"We'll think of him all the time and we'll miss him. He was just one of those touched people."

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift said Bryant "meant so much to me".

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't fathom what the families are going through," she tweeted.

"Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty