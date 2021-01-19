‘Beautiful’ marketing professional mourned

The 'clever and courageous woman has been remembered by friends after a GoFundMe for her heartbroken fiance was created in her memory.

There has been an outpouring of grief for "beautiful, kind" Sydney PR worker Michele Singh who died on Sunday.

Ms Singh, who had previously worked for popular make up brand ModelCo, died after battling depression and is being remembered for her "innate ability to bring people together".

A GoFundMe page in her honour has so far raised more than $44,000 to help cover expenses for her fiance.

The page's organiser and her friend, Kelly Muller, said Ms Singh was "beautiful, kind, clever and courageous".

Michele Singh (right) and her friend Love Island star Tayla Damir. Picture: Instagram.

"For those who knew her, you would know the light she brought into every room. She was loving, confident, driven and brave," Ms Muller wrote.

"She wasn't afraid to tell you what she truly thought and she worked tirelessly to be the best version of herself.

"She had an innate ability to bring people together - and many of us who stand by Reeve (Ms Singh's fiance) today, met one another because of her."

For those unable to give money, Ms Muller urged instead "take the time to check in on your family, friends and workmates - especially the ones who seem the strongest".

Ms Singh had previously worked for ModelCo. Picture: Instagram.

Other friends of Ms Singh's have also paid tribute online, with Love Island star Tayla Damir saying she was "still in disbelief".

"No words could possibly do justice to describe how much I cherished our friendship. I will forever appreciate our memories, our laughs, our highs and our lows and our spicy margaritas," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to Ms Singh.

"I will forever admire you, I will forever look up to you as the big sister you were to me, I will forever love you and I will forever miss you which is why you will be remembered forever my angel."

Ms Singh has been remember as a “one in a trillion”. Picture: Instagram.

Sydney socialite and Kristin Fisher Eyebrows owner Kristin Fisher also paid tribute to Ms Singh, writing on Instagram that she would always remember her friend "smiling and laughing".

"Our darling Michy, you've left a gaping hole in so many hearts and I will forever be grateful that you came into my life all those years ago," Ms Fisher wrote.

"You were one in a trillion. I will never understand the pain and suffering you were in, but I know now that you are at peace. Even though the rest of us are not, you finally are. We will remember you, celebrate you, and live on through you for the rest of our lives.

"The impact you had on so many was so great! I just wish you could see what we all could see.

"This beautiful, intelligent, hysterical, kind, considered, FUN! human being that was so adored and cherished by all. Loving you, and being loved by you has been a true honour, and I will cherish our friendship forever."



Originally published as 'Beautiful' PR worker tragically dies