Beautiful gift a highlight of new exhibition

STUNNING WORK: Page 35 of the book shows the work of scribe Lexie Arlington and artist Lynn Arnold.

STUNNING WORK: Page 35 of the book shows the work of scribe Lexie Arlington and artist Lynn Arnold. Lexie Arlington/Lynn A

AN exquisite gift to the city will be centrepiece of an exhibition opening at Coffs Harbour Regional Museum this Friday.

The handmade book, The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden - Created from a Dream, was part of a community project in 2007 by Coffs Calligraphers group to mark their 20th anniversary and was presented as a gift to the city.

Craftsman Neil Scobie was commissioned to design and create the special display cabinet which permanently houses the manuscript.

This unique book recounts the transformation of the botanic garden from a night soil depot in the early 20th century to the stunning garden it is today.

This hand scribed and beautifully illustrated book is the culmination of the wealth of calligraphic creativity and remarkable talent of group members who had a desire to produce something of value to commemorate the remarkable achievement of their continuous artistic expression.

So the looming week-long exhibition is named Created from a Dream: A Gift of Calligraphy.

Coffs Harbour City Council Gallery and Museum curator Jo Besley is thrilled to be able to display this magnificent work to the community.

"It not only recognises the accomplishment of the talented people who created the manuscript but also the tremendous amount of work that went into creating the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden,” she said.

Visitors have the opportunity after visiting the exhibition to take a short stroll along the Coffs Creek Walk to the garden and see how it has grown today.