Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Triplets Gia Worlshim McKim, 1.5kg, Illea Harry McKim, 1.7kg and Taige Tamana McKim, 1.2kg, were born on January 14 to proud parents Samara McDonald and Uram Kim.
Triplets Gia Worlshim McKim, 1.5kg, Illea Harry McKim, 1.7kg and Taige Tamana McKim, 1.2kg, were born on January 14 to proud parents Samara McDonald and Uram Kim.
News

Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - May

3rd May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Coast Advocate supported by the Bailey Centre Liberty has had an amazing response to the monthly Beautiful Bubs of the Coffs Coast segment in 2019.

Today we feature another huge photo gallery of cute little bubbas.

With International Day of the Midwife to be celebrated on Sunday, it's a perfect fit to dedicate this month's babies photo gallery to the incredible work of the midwives, doctors, nurses, surgeons and specialists at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital Maternity Ward.

Thumbs Up to you all!

In a special touch we also feature our first triplets for 2019 in little Gia Worlshim, Illea Harry and Taige Tamana McKim.

See Saturday's paper for all of the baby notices.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    premium_icon Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    News A GP accused of attempting to meet up with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter for sex has had his registration suspended by the NSW Medical Council.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:15 PM
    New police officers will join the ranks

    premium_icon New police officers will join the ranks

    News Major changes to recruitment process will see boom in police numbers

    Shipwrecker you're busted

    premium_icon Shipwrecker you're busted

    News The incident has been linked to an unregistered car.

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your go to guide for the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.