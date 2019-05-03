Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - May

Triplets Gia Worlshim McKim, 1.5kg, Illea Harry McKim, 1.7kg and Taige Tamana McKim, 1.2kg, were born on January 14 to proud parents Samara McDonald and Uram Kim.

THE Coffs Coast Advocate supported by the Bailey Centre Liberty has had an amazing response to the monthly Beautiful Bubs of the Coffs Coast segment in 2019.

Today we feature another huge photo gallery of cute little bubbas.

With International Day of the Midwife to be celebrated on Sunday, it's a perfect fit to dedicate this month's babies photo gallery to the incredible work of the midwives, doctors, nurses, surgeons and specialists at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital Maternity Ward.

Thumbs Up to you all!

In a special touch we also feature our first triplets for 2019 in little Gia Worlshim, Illea Harry and Taige Tamana McKim.

See Saturday's paper for all of the baby notices.