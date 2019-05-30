Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - June
AS those great words of wisdom state: 'Life is lived in black and white until children are born - then its pure colour.'
It's been sheer joy seeing and sharing the beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast images for another month.
As we're sure you'd agree: 'It's the smile of a baby that makes life worth living.'
Congratulations to all of the new parents, who contributed to our baby photo call-out for June, and thank you to the Bailey Centre Liberty for sponsoring the hugely popular segment, which will run over two pages in The Advocate on Saturday.