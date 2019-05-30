Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Remi Ned was born weighing 3.54kg on May 6 to proud parents Faith Whaddy and Kobi Ned.
Remi Ned was born weighing 3.54kg on May 6 to proud parents Faith Whaddy and Kobi Ned. Faith Whaddy
News

Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - June

30th May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS those great words of wisdom state: 'Life is lived in black and white until children are born - then its pure colour.'

It's been sheer joy seeing and sharing the beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast images for another month.

As we're sure you'd agree: 'It's the smile of a baby that makes life worth living.'

Congratulations to all of the new parents, who contributed to our baby photo call-out for June, and thank you to the Bailey Centre Liberty for sponsoring the hugely popular segment, which will run over two pages in The Advocate on Saturday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Love listening to podcasts or jogging without the fuss of annoying headphones falling out? Here's how you can have your own wireless earbuds valued at $329.

    What you need to know about backyard fires

    premium_icon What you need to know about backyard fires

    News Before you start a fire in your backyard, read this.

    Woopi's wait for multipurpose centre could drag on

    premium_icon Woopi's wait for multipurpose centre could drag on

    News The project isn't listed in council's draft delivery program.

    Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    premium_icon Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    News Why is it so hard to find a job in Coffs Harbour and Grafton?