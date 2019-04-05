Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

Owen James Jaco Spiers born January 21, weighing 3.6kg, to proud parents Alicia Jacobson and Benjamin Spiers. Owen is the baby brother to Isla and Kade.

AS those great words of wisdom state: 'Life is lived in black and white until children are born - then its pure colour.'

It's been sheer joy seeing and sharing the beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast images for another month.

As we're sure you'd agree: 'It's the smile of a baby that makes life worth living.'

See two pages of newborn babies in Saturday's paper.

Congratulations to all of the new parents, who contributed to our baby photo call-out for April, and thank you to the Bailey Centre Liberty for sponsoring the hugely popular segment, which will again run over three pages in The Advocate on Saturday.

There will be another Beautiful Bubs of the Coffs Coast call-out on Tuesday, April 30 with photos to be published in the Saturday, May 4 edition.

