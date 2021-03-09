‘Beautiful’: Bellamy takes out incredible trifecta

Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy claimed a feat not many trainers can boast of after he filled the first three placings in the third race at Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Bellamy trains Sugar Baby, Supreme Prince and Vaporetto and looked on approvingly as they finished in that order in the $22,000 Stuarts Point Tavern Class 2 Handicap (1200m).

“Beautiful,” was Bellamy’s initial summation of the sprint.

“Love it when a plan comes together.

“I didn’t think she’d (Sugar Baby) lead but I told Jayden to let her travel.”

The young apprentice did just that from his inside barrier and she did the rest. That she finished strongly enabled Barrie to “put the stick away and ride her out”.

Bellamy was delighted and knew she’d be hard to run down.

“She’s as honest as the day is long,” he said.

“I’d like a dozen of her in the stable. She never runs a bad race.”

She has now won three times in 22 starts with eight placings and more than $75,000 in prizemoney.

Bellamy has had a fair season so far with 16 wins in the Northern Rivers Racing Association and lies second on the trainer’s premiership, 20 wins astern of Matt Dunn but four ahead of Grafton’s John Shelton.

The Kris Lees stable also had a good win when lightly raced filly Superel won the Congrats Shane and Kat Maiden Plate. The Super One filly was having her fifth start with Andrew Gibbons guiding to her a maiden win.

Furphy comes from behind

Upside and inside was the story when Furphy won the first race at Coffs Harbour on Monday

Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock believes there is a bright future for the four-year-old gelding after the son of Wanjina won the $22,000 Team Baileys Class 2 Handicap (800m).

Furphy had to come from well back to win.

He and Matthew McGurren were four or five lengths off the first bunch of five at the turn but McGuren stuck to the inside and Furphy motored home for a good win, his second in 11 starts.

“Sensational,” is how McGuren described the run where his instinct to stay inside paid off handsomely.

His inside run was the key.

“I didn’t give him a chance to be honest,” McGuren said of his thoughts halfway through running of the 800m dash.

Warren Gavenlock loved the inside run and while “inside” played a big role Gavenlock thinks it shows his gelding has “plenty of upside”.

“There’s going to be a lot of upside from this,” Gavenlock said.

“He has been missing the start that’s why we took the blinkers off today. I told Matty to make sure he didn’t miss the start.”

Furphy didn’t the kick as such but still drifted back with plenty of speed on upfront. Furphy has also battled his way back from Ross River Fever and that’s another reason why Warren thinks there is plenty of upside for the gelding.

Swap the F in Furphy to M as in Murphy and that was the tail of the second race. Jackson Murphy’s ride on Casino Princess was a gem and enabled the Dwayne Schmidt-trained mare to break her duck in the $22,000 Graham Payne Maiden Handicap (1400m).

The former Victorian mare had not won in 17 starts but broke through for her “new” Grafton stable.

“That was a great ride,” Dwayne Schmidt said.

“He’s a great kid. He summed it up early.”

Jackson Murphy thought she was always a chance on the Heavy 9 after running fourth on a heavy Cranbourne track earlier in her career. He described the track as bottomless.