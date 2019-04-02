Menu
PREVENTION, NOT CURE: Visit the team at TerryWhite Chemmart for your annual flu shot. Rachel Vercoe
Beating influenza in the workplace

2nd Apr 2019 9:30 AM
IF YOU'RE wanting to stay ahead of influenza this season, now is the time to get your annual vaccine.

Influenza can have a devastating effect on a workplace, with the virus circulating quickly between co-workers.

With infected employees becoming unwell for up to a week, it's not uncommon for them to take up to two weeks to recover from the virus.

"The best defence against the flu is to receive a dose of the influenza vaccine on an annual basis,” TerryWhite Chemmart managing partner Tanya Maloney said.

"The flu vaccine can help to prevent a person from acquiring the flu or to reduce its symptoms.

"More importantly, broad uptake of the flu vaccine by a population can significantly reduce the risk of virus transmission.”

TerryWhite Chemmart Park Beach Plaza is offering a flu vaccination program for local business owners keen to make influenza vaccinations available to their employees as a way of improving workplace health and reducing the risk of flu-related work absences.

Vouchers can be provided to businesses at a cost of $19.95 a voucher, which can then be distributed to employees.

Employees who present a valid voucher are provided the vaccination and after the season only the vouchers redeemed are invoiced.

For more information or to participate, phone 6652 4188.

