Beating influenza in the workplace

PREVENTION, NOT CURE: Visit the team at TerryWhite Chemmart for your annual flu shot. Rachel Vercoe

IF YOU'RE wanting to stay ahead of influenza this season, now is the time to get your annual vaccine.

Influenza can have a devastating effect on a workplace, with the virus circulating quickly between co-workers.

With infected employees becoming unwell for up to a week, it's not uncommon for them to take up to two weeks to recover from the virus.

"The best defence against the flu is to receive a dose of the influenza vaccine on an annual basis,” TerryWhite Chemmart managing partner Tanya Maloney said.

"The flu vaccine can help to prevent a person from acquiring the flu or to reduce its symptoms.

"More importantly, broad uptake of the flu vaccine by a population can significantly reduce the risk of virus transmission.”

TerryWhite Chemmart Park Beach Plaza is offering a flu vaccination program for local business owners keen to make influenza vaccinations available to their employees as a way of improving workplace health and reducing the risk of flu-related work absences.

Vouchers can be provided to businesses at a cost of $19.95 a voucher, which can then be distributed to employees.

Employees who present a valid voucher are provided the vaccination and after the season only the vouchers redeemed are invoiced.

For more information or to participate, phone 6652 4188.