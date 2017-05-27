Bears clash offers offers hopes of a restful night

EXPERIENCED HAND: Matthew Cook will be calling the shots for the Coffs Harbour Suns at Sportz Central tonight.

IF Coffs Harbour Suns coach Blake Kelly talks in his sleep, chances are what he repeatedly cries out in the darkness is 'foul trouble, turnovers'.

Those two issues are what's stopping a good men's Waratah League team from being a great one.

It's what Kelly has had written on his whiteboard in bold letters for the past month but the message doesn't seem to be getting through.

It almost cost the Suns the game against Port Macquarie a fortnight ago and last week against the top of the table Tamworth it proved fatal.

"We've been a lot better with it in the past couple of weeks but it's still a problem," Kelly said.

Some, but certainly not all of it, may be because of the enthusiasm of youth.

The Suns players still involved with the under-18 rep team have stood tallest for the Suns of late.

Last week Nicholas Markham played point guard at Tamworth for the majority of the second half while Mitch Mihai was the second top scorer for the Suns behind Jah Soloai.

"The juniors have just been outstanding the past few weeks," Kelly said.

"Especially Mitch (Mihai), he came on and made a lot of three pointers for us and kept us in the game."

Last week's result squared the win-loss ledger for the Suns but the men have a month ahead that could conceivably see them winning five straight games and jumping into contention.

Tonight the Suns are back on their home court in a match they should win over North Bears.

Certainly by the coach's reckoning.

"Norths have only won one game for the season and they lost to Hornsby last week," he said.

"We beat Hornsby earlier this season by about 40 so we should be OK."

Kelly won't be on the sidelines tonight so the coaching duties are being taken by on court leader Matthew Cook.

Kelly hopes Cook isn't left waking up in the witching hours of the night rueing foul trouble and turnovers.