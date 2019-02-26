Menu
NEVER FORGET: David Tilley travelled down from Queensland on Sunday to erect a memorial to his son Nigel, who died in a horrific b-double truck crash south of Coffs Harbour.
Bearing a cross for his son

26th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
GRIEVING father David Tilley has erected a memorial for his son, who died in a horrific b-double crash south of Coffs Harbour earlier this month.

The plaque reads: "In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley, truck driver extraordinaire.”

"And that's exactly what he was,” Mr Tilley said.

"He was fantastic, professional, always courteous and always a good driver and I can attest to that after driving with him.

"I know everybody would say that about their own sons and daughters but he was outstanding behind the wheel.

"I'd like to thank all the emergency services personnel who attended Nigel's accident and to thank them sincerely from the deepest parts of our heart from all of the family.

"They did a terrific job and I am very, very conscious of the work they do on a daily basis and it's a job I would not want to do.”

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of February 13 but it is believed fatigue was a factor.

Mr Tilley has singled out lead investigator Matt Dalkeith for special praise as he works on the case and updates the family along the way.

Nigel, 38, lived in Brisbane with wife Kirsty and two boys Jack, 10, and Axel, 7.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time. Go to www.gofundme.com and search for "RIP Nigel Tilley”.

Nigel was very close to his 35-year-old sister Julia, who is bringing up eight children, and their two families spent many happy times together as one big tribe.

Mr Tilley urges drivers to think of family members each and every time they get behind the wheel and hopes the memorial to his son will act as a reminder.

"I hope people will see Nigel's cross and it may just prompt them to be extra cautious - and at the very first sign of tiredness I hope that they will pull over and rest,” he said.

