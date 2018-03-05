Menu
Agent Pick: Sean Campbell's property of the week is this Sawtell apartment
Beachside Sawtell? Yes please

Melissa Martin
by
5th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

PRDNATIONWIDE SELLING AGENT SEAN CAMPBELL'S Property Pick of the Week is this beachside apartment

Sean, tell us about this home:

Recently refreshed throughout this modern two-bedroom unit is located in the heart of beautiful Sawtell.

Perfectly set up for beachside living it faces directly east to capture the morning sun on the large outdoor entertaining deck.

Both bedrooms are a great size and the kitchen and bathroom are modern and stylish.

There is absolutely nothing to be done with this property but move in and start living the Sawtell lifestyle

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The location of this property is outstanding! Directly across the road from the beach and only minutes' walk to the restaurants, bars, café's and boutique shopping on First Avenue. Sawtell is one of the most popular beachside locations on the Mid North Coast and opportunities such as this are very rare.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home offers the lucky buyer so many different opportunities and would work well as a holiday investment, permanent rental, owner occupied residence or downsizing opportunity.

The convenience of living in the heart of Sawtell enables you to leave the car at home and walk everywhere. There are only six units in the block and the building is well maintained.

SAWTELL

5/33 Fourth Avenue

2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

PRICE: $629,000

INSPECT: Saturday March 10, 1.45pm - 2.15pm

CONTACT: Sean Campbell, PRDnationwide 0435 164 807, seancampbell@prdcoffs.com.au

