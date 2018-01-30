Beachside Cafe looking for new operator

ANOTHER beach-front cafe is up for grabs - this time at Sawtell.

Just months after leasing the new kiosk on Jetty Beach, The Commercial Real Estate Company's Steve Little is now the leasing agent for the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club Cafe.

Mr Little said after 14 years, original operator Janice Pietralunga had finished up and now the site was available for someone else to take on.

"It really is a spectacular location for a cafe," Mr Little said.

"It's absolute beach-front, a real Sawtell icon, always busy with locals and visitors, it's a real hub for the village."

The cafe kitchen is 23sqm with commercial rangehood plus a small store room and generous outdoor dining area.

"What we're asking for is a business plan with suggested menus and operating hours and how much rent they expect to pay," Mr Little said.

He said after just a few days on the market, the phone had been ringing off the hook, with three inspections already conducted and many more inquiries.

The cafe is for lease by expressions of interest closing February 12.