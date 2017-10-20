27°
Beachgoers be warned

Keep your eye out for bluebottles as offshore winds blow along the east coast. Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
by

THEY'RE not a sight swimmers want to see on beach, but it's that time of year again to keep an eye out for bluebottles.

As we come into the warmer months, bluebottles will become more common as they either float in the ocean or end up washed up on the shore after strong winds.

The first influx of bluebottles hit Hastings Beach in Port Macquarie earlier this week meaning they could soon be covering our beaches if onshore winds continue.

It's always a good idea to be extra careful when they are around as their sting will become one you will remember.

Their pear shaped float, or bottle, can range from anywhere between 2cm to 15cm with tentacles ranging from anywhere up to 10 metres long.

If you're allergic to bluebottles, your best bet is stay clear of the water.

What to do if you get stung:

- Do not treat with vinegar,

- Remove any tentacles from the skin using tweezers or a glove,

- Soak for 20 minutes in hot water,

- Apply cold packs and pain relieving cream to the affected area for pain relief.

Coffs Coast Advocate
