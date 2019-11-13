Beachfront unit ‘record breaker’ in weekend deal

SOLD: This apartment on the beach on Hastings Street, has sold for more than $8.25 million.

A DEAL worth more than $8.25 million was struck in less than 24 hours, in another monster property sale in the region's north.

Tom Offermann Real Estate marketing agents Roark Walsh and Nic Hunter negotiated the sale of 6/55 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads, for what they say is a record unit price for Noosa, and according to valuers, a record sale per square metreage for units in Queensland.

The property was originally listed two months ago with a price guide of $11 million, as the market for the property was refined.

The eventual sale price was above the previous record of $8.25 million, but less than $10 million.

Mr Walsh said it was only about 24 hours from inspection to offer and acceptance for the sale, which was negotiated on the weekend, with Brisbane-based buyers swooping on the elite apartment.

Mr Walsh said there'd been interest from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as local inquiry, and expats from Hong Kong and Los Angeles eyeing off the unit.

He said there'd been only three resales in the Noosa Court complex in 23 years, and none in the past 11 years.

The 240sq m unit had sweeping views of Noosa Main Beach, from Frying Pan to First Point, while it was only metres from Laguna Bay.

It had two car spaces, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an 8.1m beachfront terrace.

CoreLogic's RP Data listed the apartment's previous sale price as $2 million, back in November, 1996.

Mr Walsh said there was "buyers all the time", it was just a matter of finding the right product to supply.

"Things run 24/7, 12 months a year," he said.

"Santa Claus doesn't interfere too much (with property deals this time of year)."