Beaches Green, Southside into grand finals

ON THE ATTACK: Sam Ash playing for Beaches Blue against the Barbarians.

THE Division 1 semi finals produced a drama filled weekend.

Last Friday night top of table Urunga struggled against a full strength Beaches Green side.

Urunga created several opportunities but without key player Aidan Neaves struggled against the in-form Beaches Green team.

Urunga was able to keep the score respectable up to the half-time break but with first half injuries to both Jason and Travis Ford, could only watch the game slip away late losing 5-0.

Urunga will meet a balanced and confident Beaches Blue side which dispatched the Barbarians 8-0 in the minor semi.

The story was a similar one for the Division 1 Ladies on Monday night.

The table topping Bellingen faced a rare full strength Southside team who turned the game into a 60-minute tussle.

"Both teams went out very hard from the start, from one end of the field to the other, pretty even," Southside striker Vanessa Machon said.

"We were very strong in defence with some great man on man marking, not letting them have many shots on goal."

After some solid lead-up work Southside was able to break the deadlock when Machon scored. Southside doubled its lead late in the first half.

The second half was another 30-minute tug of war. Bellingen finally found the net through a penalty corner late in the game but it was too late to claim victory, losing 2-1.

Bellingen will meet Urunga after it ground out a 2-1 victory over Beaches.