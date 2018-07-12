Menu
To keep up to date with the latest tagged shark sightings and for safety tips, visit the SharkSmart website.
Beaches evacuated after several shark sightings

Jasmine Minhas
by
12th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
A NUMBER of Coffs Coast beaches and creeks have been evacuated this morning following shark sightings in the area.

According to SharkSmart, a 2.4m white pointer was spotted by aerial surveillance at Sawtell at around 8am.

Authorities were notified and the beach was evacuated.

Soon after at around 8:11am a 3m white shark was reported at Moonee Creek.

Swimmers were also evacuated at Corindi River around 9:51am after a 2m bull shark was sighted.

At 10:07am, swimmers were evacuated after yet another bull shark was spotted at Emerald Beach, this one measuring 2.2m.

To keep up to date with the latest tagged shark sightings, download the SharkSmart app.

Tips to keep safe include swimming between the flags, swimming in groups, avoiding areas used by fishers, swimming only during daylight hours, and avoiding murky water or water with known sewage.

For a full list on how to keep safe, click here.

