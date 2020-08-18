Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beaches have been closed in Nambucca and Valla Beach. Pic: Lindsay Moller
Beaches have been closed in Nambucca and Valla Beach. Pic: Lindsay Moller
News

Beaches closed following shark sighting

Jasmine Minhas
18th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALL beaches in Nambucca Heads and Valla Beach have been closed for 24 hours following a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported a 2.5m shark close to shore at Shelley Beach, Nambucca Heads, soon after 11.30am.

According to the Department of Primary Industries' Shark Smart, the shark was believed to be a white shark.

Nambucca Valley Council's General Manager Michael Coulter has since confirmed the beach closures.

This sighting comes three days after a shark attack forced beaches to close in Port Macquarie.

On Saturday, surfer Chantelle Doyle, aged 35, suffered severe lacerations to her right leg after she was bitten by a juvenile white shark at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie.

She is currently recovering in John Hunter Hospital.

In July, 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville tragically died after he was attacked by a white shark while surfing at Wooli Beach.

More Stories

beaches closed nambucca heads shark attacks shark sighting valla beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Rugby League First and foremost a coach must have the ‘cattle’. No club has become premiers with an average side.

        DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        Premium Content DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        News Get an inside look at the works as a piece of old highway is removed as part of the...

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home

        Hotel death was ‘sex act gone wrong’

        Premium Content Hotel death was ‘sex act gone wrong’

        News Coffs sex worker charged with manslaughter