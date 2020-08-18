Beaches closed following shark sighting

Beaches have been closed in Nambucca and Valla Beach. Pic: Lindsay Moller

Beaches have been closed in Nambucca and Valla Beach. Pic: Lindsay Moller

ALL beaches in Nambucca Heads and Valla Beach have been closed for 24 hours following a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported a 2.5m shark close to shore at Shelley Beach, Nambucca Heads, soon after 11.30am.

According to the Department of Primary Industries' Shark Smart, the shark was believed to be a white shark.

Nambucca Valley Council's General Manager Michael Coulter has since confirmed the beach closures.

This sighting comes three days after a shark attack forced beaches to close in Port Macquarie.

On Saturday, surfer Chantelle Doyle, aged 35, suffered severe lacerations to her right leg after she was bitten by a juvenile white shark at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie.

She is currently recovering in John Hunter Hospital.

In July, 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville tragically died after he was attacked by a white shark while surfing at Wooli Beach.