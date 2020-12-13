Beaches being lashed on Coffs Coast

Conditions will be hazardous across the Coffs Coast in the next 24 hours. This is Sawtell Beach on Sunday morning looking north toward Murray’s

POWERFUL waves and high tides will combine to create dangerous conditions along our coastline today and leading into Monday.

And with more rain on the way overnight people are warned to stay vigilant in coming days.

It has been a nervous time for residents on Boronia Street in Sawtell as water levels in Middle Creek rose to concerning levels prompting evacuation warnings.

​Now the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the Coffs coast from today (Sunday).

With waves exceeding five metres a possibility in the surf zone from late Sunday evening, conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.

Rain clouds gathering along Sawtell beach on Sunday morning.

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Significant high tides during Monday may lead to localised coastal inundation. The combination of these tides and damaging surf may lead to significant beach erosion.

Joel Wiseman, Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Lifesaving, said that conditions along the northern NSW coastline may become dangerous from tomorrow. He urged the public to exercise extreme caution if they are visiting the coastline.

"Surf conditions on the Coffs coast may be extreme tomorrow and these hazardous conditions may continue into Monday.

"We strongly recommend members of the public to exercise caution when boating and not to engage in risky coastal activities such as rock fishing over the next two days.

"It could be very challenging for our surf lifesavers to rescue people who get into trouble in these conditions over the next two days," said Joel Wiseman.

As a gazetted emergency service organisation, Surf Life Saving NSW has call-out teams, Duty Officers and surf rescue assets on standby to respond to coastal emergencies.

Visit beachsafe.org.au or download the Beachsafe App, to find patrolled locations and up-to-date beach conditions.

Since July 1 this year, 16 people have drowned on the NSW coastline.

During the 2019/20 season, 49 people drowned on the NSW coastline.