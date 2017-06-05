Beaches are the Coffs Coast's selling point

LAST year, after decades of happily living in Melbourne, we relocated to live and retire on the Coffs Coast. One year on and we have absolutely no regrets with our choice.

The Coffs Coast has just so much going for it, including friendly people, the best climate, numerous great beaches, mountains, stunning scenery, variety of property options, regional centre facilities & services and local news (Advocate & commercial TV) which all enhance a great lifestyle. We feel blessed that we can live in such an environment and thankful to the Coffs Coast people for making this region what it is. Hopefully, we have and will continue to contribute to the region's economy and environment.

One aspect that we do find a little strange is that many of the beautiful beaches are hidden from view with unsightly vegetation that appears to be mostly made up of scrub, weeds, dead or dying plants and 'nothing trees'.

From Korora Bay, across two of the headlands and onwards down to Park Beach, the beautiful beaches and surf (possibly Coffs Coast's best attraction) is mostly hidden from view by vegetation. Why hide such a gem?

It's encouraging to see the new Jetty improvements (but watch out for that accommodation high rise), the proposed bypass (hopefully the contractors will be required to consider the environment) and the proposed retirement complex at Park Beach which would be a great location for retirees (trusting that purchasing contracts are not a rip off).

John Christie, Korora

How Moonee Beach and Sapphire Beach are predicted to look in the year 2100 if current global emissions and sea levels rise in line with current global trends. Coastal Risk Australia

Don't be misinformed on climate change

I AM not surprised that the front page article in the Advocate (April 25) has muddied the water even further with regard to the message that 98% of climate scientists are trying to get across to us. The article correctly indicated that 2m rise in sea level by 2100 was the worst case scenario.

But reference to the mangroves causing siltation appears to have been introduced to mollify the possible devastation caused by sea level rise, and help the ostriches to keep their heads buried in the sand. What will happen to the frontal dune system will be more significant.

In particular, the article has inspired Ken Mitchell (CCA 1/6) to say that as the (floating, my word ) ice around the world melts, it will not raise sea levels.

He fails to acknowledge that as sea ice melts, so too will the land based ice.

The Greenland ice sheet alone has been estimated to contain enough ice to raise the sea level by some six metres when it all melts, perhaps within the next hundred years.

And as for Ken Mitchell's observation that he cannot detect any rise in the sea level so far, that isn't very surprising. The interface between ocean and land is one of the most dynamic areas on the planet. The determination of whether global sea levels are rising or falling is a much more complex issue than one man's observation of his local area.

We only have one planet; perhaps we should listen to Ghandi, who said "We should care for the World we will not see".

W. H. G. Holmes

Woolgoolga Red Cross members Jean Vickery, Pat O'Keefe, Helen Michener, Joy O'Shea and Judy Jackson. Trevor Veale

Where's the good in the world?

It can be hard to stay positive when there is so much bad news in the media. But I want to remind you that we can all make a difference.

At Red Cross we will never give up on the power of people helping people and bringing more good to the world.

We see good in the resilience of communities in NSW and QLD, as people recover from losing their homes and businesses after Cyclone Debbie.

We see it in those reaching out to young people at risk, helping them turn their lives around.

We also see it in places like Indonesia, where access to clean water and better nutrition is helping villagers secure a healthier future for their children.

This June we're asking you to bring more good to the world by helping a neighbour, volunteering or even doing a random act of kindness for a stranger.

A donation to Red Cross will also bring more good to the world. Through our programs, people who are lonely will receive a daily phone call, struggling families will be able to access nutritious food and those separated from loved ones in war can be reunited.

Make a tax deductible donation to Red Cross before 30 June by visiting redcross.org.au/donatenow.

Jody Broun

Director, NSW and ACT

Australian Red Cross