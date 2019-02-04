Beach rapist to remain behind bars until 2024

A Coffs Harbour man has been jailed for raping a European exchange student on a Byron Bay beach last year.

Zane Rowe, 31, from Coffs Harbour, was sentenced to a maximum of nine years and nine months and will be eligible for parole in March 2024.

He was convicted of four counts of aggravated sexual assault - deprive liberty and one count of committing an act of indecency for the attack on the 21-year-old woman.

The victim, a European exchange student studying at a university in Melbourne, had arrived in the popular holiday town the day before her ordeal.

She was approached by Rowe as she left Belongil Beach about 5pm on June 5, 2017.

He started talking to her about meditation, then told her words like: "I need to rape you now" and said he had a gun.

He went on to sexually assault her under a tree in the sand dunes for more than an hour.

After the attack, the victim convinced Rowe they should return to town together.

Upon reaching Childe Street, the woman started to yell for help and the man fled. She underwent forensic testing, which enabled detectives from the State Crime Command's Strike Force Kabbera to link the attack to Rowe.

He was arrested at his home 10 days later and has been behind bars ever since, after bail was refused.

Rowe entered a plea of guilty on September 19 last year. He was sentenced by Judge Julia Baly at the Downing Centre District Court on Friday February 1.