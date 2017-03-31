Beach manslaughter trial to stay in Coffs Harbour

MOVE DENIED: Adrian Attwater, charged with aggravated assault and the manslaughter of Lynette Daley, had his application to move his Supreme Court trial from Coffs Harbour to Sydney.

MAN accused of killing Lynette Daley has lost his bid to move his upcoming Supreme Court trial from Coffs Harbour to Sydney.

AAP reported Adrian Attwater is charged with aggravated sexual assault and the manslaughter of Ms Daley on January 27, 2011 at Illuka, while Paul Maris is charged with aggravated sexual assault and being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Mr Attwater applied for a change of venue for his trial on a number of grounds, including being at risk of personal harm if it was held in Coffs Harbour.

Justice Megan Latham dismissed his application on Friday.