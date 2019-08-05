Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DUMB DRIVERS: Police are warning drivers who choose to drive dangerously on beaches that they can expect special attention and big fines.
DUMB DRIVERS: Police are warning drivers who choose to drive dangerously on beaches that they can expect special attention and big fines. Supplied
News

Beach hoons fined after being caught in the act

Alison Paterson
by
5th Aug 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNLICENSED driver from Queensland has been fined after being allegedly found driving dangerously on a Northern Rivers beach.

Richmond Police District officers at Evans Head are taking decisive action against dangerous driving along local beaches.

Police will allege that at 1.20pm on Thursday they received complaints from locals about people driving along the beach between Ballina and Evans Head at high speeds and doing burnouts.

Police responded and saw two vehicles doing burnouts.

The driver of one vehicle was found to be unlicensed and issued an infringement notice for $572.

Another driver, also from Queensland was issued an infringements notice for negligent driving, copping a fine for $472.

Both drivers were also given move-on directions as well.

National Parks have issued 30 infringement notices for vehicles driving in the dune area north of Salty Lagoon near Evans Head recently.

Local police are taking a firm stance on people driving dangerously on our beaches.

Police said residents are unhappy with the dangerous driving and were quick to report offences to police.

Anyone caught doing the wrong thing can expect to receive heavy fines.

More Stories

crime dangeorus driving editors picks evans head northern rivers crime police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    premium_icon Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    News As the old saying goes ‘good things come to those who wait’.

    Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    premium_icon Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    News The mayor will meet with all councillors on Tuesday afternoon.

    12 Awards: Topping North Coast tourism as the place to stay

    12 Awards: Topping North Coast tourism as the place to stay

    Travel Top gongs for local tourism operators.

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News Today is the last day to sign up for this special introductory rate