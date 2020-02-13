Beachgoers be warned as cyclone approaches

Erosion at Sapphire Beach at 11.30am on Thursday.

BEACHGOERS are being warned to take care across the Coffs Coast.

Storms have already lashed the coast causing severe erosion at some beaches.

At high tide today (just after noon) waves were cutting into the sand dunes at Sapphire Beach.

Today's high tide was 1.7m and the next high tide will be at 1.5m at 12.47am.

Add ex-cyclone Uesi into the mix and Coffs could be in for a rough ride in coming days.

It is expected to hit off the Coffs Coast at around 10pm potentially bringing more heavy falls and large swells.

While the weather front is not expected to directly impact the mainland, an inland trough will likely bring thunderstorms and flooding to the coast and powerful swells.

The storm front follows days of record breaking rain across the region which has caused flash flooding and cut roads isolating communities.

Cliff Mitchell, Unit Commander of the the Coffs Harbour SES has warned people to take care in coming days.

"Despite all of the warnings not to drive into flood waters we still spend a lot of time with people who are foolish enough to drive through flood water and then call on us for help."

In the days leading up to a storm event residents can begin organising an emergency kit, which should contain a battery-powered radio, a waterproof torch, and a first aid kit.

Flooding at Middle Bucca Road near Nana Glen yesterday.

Buying non-perishable food and bottled water is also recommended, as is drawing up a list of essential phone numbers, which should include those of the SES and your electricity provider.

As the front rolls in, mobile phones should be fully charged and property secured.