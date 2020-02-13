Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Erosion at Sapphire Beach at 11.30am on Thursday.
Erosion at Sapphire Beach at 11.30am on Thursday.
News

Beachgoers be warned as cyclone approaches

Janine Watson
13th Feb 2020 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHGOERS are being warned to take care across the Coffs Coast.

Storms have already lashed the coast causing severe erosion at some beaches.

At high tide today (just after noon) waves were cutting into the sand dunes at Sapphire Beach.

Today's high tide was 1.7m and the next high tide will be at 1.5m at 12.47am.

Add ex-cyclone Uesi into the mix and Coffs could be in for a rough ride in coming days.

It is expected to hit off the Coffs Coast at around 10pm potentially bringing more heavy falls and large swells.

While the weather front is not expected to directly impact the mainland, an inland trough will likely bring thunderstorms and flooding to the coast and powerful swells.

The storm front follows days of record breaking rain across the region which has caused flash flooding and cut roads isolating communities.  

Cliff Mitchell, Unit Commander of the the Coffs Harbour SES has warned people to take care in coming days.

"Despite all of the warnings not to drive into flood waters we still spend a lot of time with people who are foolish enough to drive through flood water and then call on us for help."

In the days leading up to a storm event residents can begin organising an emergency kit, which should contain a battery-powered radio, a waterproof torch, and a first aid kit.

Flooding at Middle Bucca Road near Nana Glen yesterday.
Flooding at Middle Bucca Road near Nana Glen yesterday.

Buying non-perishable food and bottled water is also recommended, as is drawing up a list of essential phone numbers, which should include those of the SES and your electricity provider.

As the front rolls in, mobile phones should be fully charged and property secured.

cyclone heavy rainfall storms tropical cyclone uesi uesi
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        premium_icon Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        News Coffs Harbour's maiden Country Championship Qualifier, which was set to be run on Saturday, has been deferred to Tuesday due to heavy rain.

        CAUTION: Flood warnings for the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon CAUTION: Flood warnings for the Coffs Coast

        News Two major river systems on the Mid North Coast are expected to reach flood levels...

        The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob

        premium_icon The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob

        Entertainment "Yeah there'll be plenty more stories to come."

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News Road continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.