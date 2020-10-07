Beach freebie Aussies ‘take for granted’

There's plenty of things that make Australian beaches unique, from how clean they are to the (sometimes scary) sea creatures.

But one American man now living in Perth says he's been amazed by a "random" discovery he's made at his local beach - leaving Aussies stunned to learn it doesn't exist in other countries.

In a video shared to TikTok that's since been viewed more than 100,000 times, US expat @toshinmac said he had loved finding out Aussies could enjoy free barbecues in beach parks, saying the amenity "just makes sense".

The ‘random’ offering ‘just makes sense’ at the beach. Picture: TikTok/@toshinmac

"Having a public barbie, or grill for Americans on the beach that's public and easy to use where you can grill onions, cook sausage sizzle or hamburgers, or just have an awesome time with friends over the weekend," he said.

"Where I'm from we don't have anything like this, and I justthink it's pretty awesome."

Australians were quick to comment on @toshinmac's TikTok video, telling the expat that public barbecues were a common feature not just at the beach, but in parks too.

"Welcome to Australia. This is everywhere," one person wrote, while another added: "Damn. The things we take for granted. I have three BBQS at the park near (me)."

Others were shocked to find out Americans didn't have barbecues available at their parks and beaches.

RELATED: Expat reveals 'danger' of Kmart shopping

The American man said it was the perfect way to enjoy the beach with friends. Picture: TikTok/@toshinmac

"Hold up … they don't have these at American beaches?" one person asked.

"Oh what! I can't believe they don't have anything like that in the US. They are missing out," another said.

Soon people were sharing their expert advice on using the barbecues including to always put foil or baking paper down and to clean it.

"Don't forget Barbie etiquette and clean it," one person wrote, while another commenter helpfully added: "Clean it with a beer."

The woman had been shocked to discover her boyfriend's shower beer habit. Picture: TikTok/@eefexplores

'NEVER HEARD OF THIS BEFORE'

@toshinmac isn't the only expat to take to TikTok to share their thoughts on Australia's unique features.

In August a Dutch woman's video went viral after she revealed her Aussie boyfriend's shower habit.

Evelien, who goes by the name @eefexplores on TikTok, shared how she had been confused to spot an empty corona bottle on top of his bathroom vanity.

Evelien explains that she had asked him why he has a beer bottle in his bathroom, to which he tells her "oh, it's just a shower beer".

But she had never heard of the habit, with Evelien's boyfriend explaining to her that it was the best way to unwind after a long day.

"You get into the shower and it's nice and hot and you just have this nice, cold shower beer," she said he told her.

"Well, I've never heard of this before," she said, asking followers if they knew of the bathroom habit.

Plenty of people soon responded saying shower beers were "life changing" and one of Australia's "best-kept secrets".

Originally published as Beach freebie Aussies 'take for granted'