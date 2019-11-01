Beach flasher released after showing 11yo girl his penis

A man was released from jail after exposing his penis to an 11-year-old girl at Coolum Beach. GETTY IMAGES

A YOUNG girl's family day at the beach was meant to be full of surfing and sun, but a mans' "appalling" act instead left her scarred and wary of men.

The 11-year-old girl first noticed Broderick Scott Elliott, 33, swim close to her and act strangely while she was swimming alone at Coolum Beach on the afternoon of March 24.

He came within 2m of the girl before pulling out his penis and stroking it in front of her.

Elliott, who has previously been convicted of wilful exposure in 2011, stared blankly ahead from his jail cell as crown prosecutor Kathryn Milbourne read the impacts his behaviour had on the child and her mother.

"Her mother's trust has decreased and she has noticed the girl is wary of men since," she said.

Ms Milbourne said Elliott dropped his gaze when the girl looked at him mid-act and she ran to her mother.

He initially denied all allegations and was locked up the day of the offence.

He pleaded guilty at Maroochydore District Court on Thursday to indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Ms Milbourne detailed his extensive criminal history which extended over three states and included a previous incident at a school.

Elliott was convicted for a 2008 incident in which he masturbated naked on school grounds after having sex with his girlfriend in the early hours of the night.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner said the cleaner saw Elliott while he was looking for a tap to clean himself with.

He claimed Elliott did not know he could be seen.

"I'm not sure that improves the situation," Judge Glen Cash said.

Mr Turner said Elliott was "ashamed" and embarrassed after reading the victim impact statement, but still could not tell Judge Cash why he committed such an act.

"It's absolutely appalling behaviour that may have shocked her," Judge Cash said.

Elliott was released from jail and ordered to complete two years' probation which included special conditions to undergo courses to help address any "tendencies" to reoffend.