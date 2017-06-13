Beach closures due to aerial spraying

A BITOU bush spraying operation will see beaches and headlands on the Coffs Coast closed for up to four hours next week.

The aerial spraying program coordinated by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coffs Harbour City Council will start on Monday, weather permitting and run through until Friday, June 23.

The areas to be affected by the control program are:

Boambee Beach and Corimbira (South headland of the harbour and old quarry site) with spraying undertaken by the Coffs Harbour City Council.

Darlington Park to McDougal Street Corindi - Coffs Harbour City Council

150 meters north of Corindi Caravan Park to Pipe Clay Creek - Coffs Harbour City Council

Pipe Clay Creek to south of Red Rock township adjoining Yuraygir National Park - Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC)

Fiddamans (Back Sandy Beach) - National Parks and Wildlife Service

Moonee Beach (within Moonee Nature Reserve) - National Parks and Wildlife Service.