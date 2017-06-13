21°
News

Beach closures due to aerial spraying

13th Jun 2017 10:30 AM
AIR ATTACK: Helicopter spraying of bitou bush is expensive, but extremely effective. PHOTO: NPWS.
AIR ATTACK: Helicopter spraying of bitou bush is expensive, but extremely effective. PHOTO: NPWS.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BITOU bush spraying operation will see beaches and headlands on the Coffs Coast closed for up to four hours next week.

The aerial spraying program coordinated by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coffs Harbour City Council will start on Monday, weather permitting and run through until Friday, June 23.

The areas to be affected by the control program are:

  • Boambee Beach and Corimbira (South headland of the harbour and old quarry site) with spraying undertaken by the Coffs Harbour City Council.
  • Darlington Park to McDougal Street Corindi　- Coffs Harbour City Council
  • 150 meters north of Corindi Caravan Park to Pipe Clay Creek - Coffs Harbour City Council
  • Pipe Clay Creek to south of Red Rock township adjoining Yuraygir National Park - Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC)
  • Fiddamans (Back Sandy Beach) - National Parks and Wildlife Service
  • Moonee Beach (within Moonee Nature Reserve) - National Parks and Wildlife Service.

BASHING THE BITOU: South African bitou bush (Chrysanthemoides monilifera) was first recorded in Australia at Stockton near Newcastle in 1908. Between 1946 and 1968, it was widely planted to stabilise mined sand dunes. It was declared a Weed of National Significance by the Australian Government in 2000.
BASHING THE BITOU: South African bitou bush (Chrysanthemoides monilifera) was first recorded in Australia at Stockton near Newcastle in 1908. Between 1946 and 1968, it was widely planted to stabilise mined sand dunes. It was declared a Weed of National Significance by the Australian Government in 2000.
Coffs Coast Advocate
VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

COFFS Harbour will be put on the world stage as it draws in yet another major sporting event.

Bellingen main street set for an upgrade

Bellingen's main street.

Work to start in town centre to improve safety for pedestrians.

Water logged with no end in sight

BIG WET: Close to 200mm of rain fell over the long weekend, and wet conditions are predicted for the rest of the week.

While the rain has eased, there's still more to come

Tanak scores first WRC win

POPULAR VICTORY: Ott Tänak survived dusty, rough conditions to win Rally Italia Sardegna.

Estonian claims long-awaited first WRC win in Rally Italia Sardegna.

Local Partners

Bullying ordeal on school bus exposes duty of care gap

A DAD has told of his son's ordeal after being bullied on a school bus.

OAM honours: The man who helped shape the macca industry

Commander Rodrick Fayle awarded a 2017 Queen's Birthday Order of Australia Medal.

Significant contribution, helped build up the macadamia industry

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

The moment that made American Pie a hit

IMAGINE a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless, and ‘band camp’ and ‘apple pie’ would be simply a school excursion and a baked treat.

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Guaranteed to blow your mind

One of Australia's best Queen tribute acts is headed to Moonee

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 2 4 $659,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

&quot;Stunning Jetty Apartment-Superb Ocean Views Over Harbour&quot;

4/162 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 1 $585,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This fully renovated beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Coffs Harbour Jetty is truly one to inspect. Enjoy a...

SOLD BY ALETA STEPHENS 0400 691 933

2/23 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 Sold for...

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 23 San Francisco Ave, a stylish and secure complex only...

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Sea Breeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

One for the entire buyer spectrum...

29 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 1 $449,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on a generous 732m2 allotment within an approx. 850m walk to the beach and shops, you'll find this neat and tidy brick home. The home has been...

Easier times for owners but renters feel cash squeeze

Women looking at homes for sale

Housing affordability improves for owners, not renters

A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

Award winning home is this week's highlight

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!