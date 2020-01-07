Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2.5 metre great white sighted swimming off Woolgoolga's main beach this morning.
The 2.5 metre great white sighted swimming off Woolgoolga's main beach this morning. NSW DPI
News

Beach closed after sharks sighted on the Northern Beaches

Matt Deans
by
7th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEGUARDS have urged beachgoers on the Northern Beaches to be cautious in the water today, after a number of sharks have reportedly being lured into surf breaks chasing schools of fish. 

Aerial patrols have sighted a number of tiger, white and whaler sharks along the Mid North Coast today.

A 2.5-metre great white spotted swimming near the flags at Woolgoolga, led to the closure of the beach for an hour this morning just after 10am. 

Dorsal
Dorsal

Coffs Harbour Lifeguard Alistair Lane said sharks have been spotted today on Woolgoolga's main beach, the town's back beach and at Mullaway by aerial patrols. 

"We closed the main beach here for an hour," Alistair said. 

"Shark sightings are normally very rare here at Woolgoolga and today we have noticed bait fish and fish schools on the beaches here. 

 

A two-metre tiger shark spotted today near a school of fish.
A two-metre tiger shark spotted today near a school of fish. NSW DPI

"This afternoon we are monitoring the situation." 

Overall this summer the Coffs Coast's professional lifeguards and voluntary lifesavers are said to have responded to a lot less incidents compared to the coast's summer of tragedy in 2018/19.

"There have been a lot less incidents this year, for sure, there have been a few rescues at Emerald Beach, overall here at Woolgoolga swimmers have remained safe, but the usual advice applies to always swim between the flags." 

Dorsal
Dorsal
Dorsal
Dorsal
aerial patrols coffs coast lifeguards mullaway shark sightings summer tiger shark white shark woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man found with 28kg of cannabis in boot of car

        premium_icon Man found with 28kg of cannabis in boot of car

        News A man is facing court today after more than $250,000 worth of cannabis was located in the boot of a car at Coffs Harbour overnight.

        Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        premium_icon Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        News “How do you move on if you’ve found absolutely nothing?”

        ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        premium_icon ‘It’s hard when people don’t know what we do’

        News Manjinder has already lost an entire season of blueberries.

        HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        premium_icon HOFF’S HARBOUR: Hazlewood stars in injury return

        News HE WAS the star inclusion who was undoubtedly the crowd favourite.