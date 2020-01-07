Beach closed after sharks sighted on the Northern Beaches

LIFEGUARDS have urged beachgoers on the Northern Beaches to be cautious in the water today, after a number of sharks have reportedly being lured into surf breaks chasing schools of fish.

Aerial patrols have sighted a number of tiger, white and whaler sharks along the Mid North Coast today.

A 2.5-metre great white spotted swimming near the flags at Woolgoolga, led to the closure of the beach for an hour this morning just after 10am.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguard Alistair Lane said sharks have been spotted today on Woolgoolga's main beach, the town's back beach and at Mullaway by aerial patrols.

"We closed the main beach here for an hour," Alistair said.

"Shark sightings are normally very rare here at Woolgoolga and today we have noticed bait fish and fish schools on the beaches here.

A two-metre tiger shark spotted today near a school of fish. NSW DPI

"This afternoon we are monitoring the situation."

Overall this summer the Coffs Coast's professional lifeguards and voluntary lifesavers are said to have responded to a lot less incidents compared to the coast's summer of tragedy in 2018/19.

"There have been a lot less incidents this year, for sure, there have been a few rescues at Emerald Beach, overall here at Woolgoolga swimmers have remained safe, but the usual advice applies to always swim between the flags."

