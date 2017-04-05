Be wise and don't fall for this scam guise

SCAM ALERT: Do not fall for calls claiming to be from legitimate IT companies.

DON'T be fooled by the latest phone scams from suspects claiming to call from legitimate IT companies.

Scammers have been found to tell people their computer is infected with a virus and needed an urgent repair.

Victims are then guided to allow remote access to their computer.

NSW Police urged people not to give them access.

Scammers could infect your computer with a cryptolocker virus, which renders the device unusable until a ransom is paid, if access is granted.

They also have the ability to steal personal information.

If you think you have been targeted, contact your local police station or visit www.acorn.gov.au.