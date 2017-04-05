23°
News

Be wise and don't fall for this scam guise

Keagan Elder
| 5th Apr 2017 10:45 AM
SCAM ALERT: Do not fall for calls claiming to be from legitimate IT companies.
SCAM ALERT: Do not fall for calls claiming to be from legitimate IT companies. NSW Police: Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DON'T be fooled by the latest phone scams from suspects claiming to call from legitimate IT companies.

Scammers have been found to tell people their computer is infected with a virus and needed an urgent repair.

Victims are then guided to allow remote access to their computer.

NSW Police urged people not to give them access.

Scammers could infect your computer with a cryptolocker virus, which renders the device unusable until a ransom is paid, if access is granted.

They also have the ability to steal personal information.

If you think you have been targeted, contact your local police station or visit www.acorn.gov.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  nsw police online scam phone scam scam alert

Make it 12 big things coming to Coffs Harbour

Make it 12 big things coming to Coffs Harbour

We have updated our listicle of big things coming to Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast's regional waste contract extended

Handybin Waste Services has had its contract with Bellingen, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour councils extended for a further nine years from next year.

Handybin Waste Services has waste contracted renewed

Be wise and don't fall for this scam guise

SCAM ALERT: Do not fall for calls claiming to be from legitimate IT companies.

Don't get fooled by this latest scam

Coffs one of NRMA's top breakdown centres

NRMA Roadside Assistance has been keeping people moving for almost 100 years.

Coffs Harbour had sixth most NRMA breakdown assists in NSW.

Local Partners

Coffs Coast's regional waste contract extended

Coffs Harbour's Englands Rd waste depot to receive major upgrade to process more recyclables.

Coffs one of NRMA's top breakdown centres

NRMA Roadside Assistance has been keeping people moving for almost 100 years.

Coffs Harbour had sixth most NRMA breakdown assists in NSW.

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Fabulous family home in close-to-everything location...

6 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000 ...

What a great property, a good, solid, well-built home on a hard to find level block in a much sought after street in a very convenient location. Step inside and...

Come live by the sea...

18/77 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 1 $342,500

This spacious two bedroom unit with the perfect north-eastern aspect is located directly across from the sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour and is just an...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Heartwarming country home on 32 beautiful acres...

154 Morrows Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 10 $749,000 ...

Come and fall in love with the charm of this very special country home. Boasting rustic, wide timber floorboards, tongue and groove walls, soaring 9ft ceilings...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

A home with a heart-lifting vista on 2,813m2 block...

160 Gaudrons Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $579,000 ...

This welcoming home boasts a beautiful mountain view with ocean glimpses that will lift your spirits and a quiet location that promises a life of peace and...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $589,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Agent steps out with new brand

New look for Coffs agent

Bonville beauty earns top dollar

Bonville's exclusivity factor has just gone up a notch

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!