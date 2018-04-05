Be wary discarding mobile phones and batteries

REAL HAZARD: Two fires last month at Englands Road are suspected to have been caused by discarded mobile phones.

Trevor Veale

THE message from Coffs Coast Waste Services is plain and simple.

Throwing an old mobile phone or batteries in the bin may seem harmless but you are actually creating a waste hazard with the potential to start a serious fire.

Chemicals within these items have the potential to ignite which is dangerous for everybody from the bin collector to the person sorting by hand at the Coffs Harbour waste processing facility.

Last month, two fires at the facility were likely caused by discarded phones and education officer Liz Purves is urging the public use the free recycling service provided by MobileMuster.

"Over 99 per cent of the materials in a mobile phone are recovered through the MobileMuster recycling program,” she said.

"We urge Coffs Coast residents to think about the health and safety of our staff, community and environment before putting flammable or hazardous items in their bins.”

You can use the MobileMuster website to find your closest free drop off point, download a free mailing label to attach to a padded envelope, or collect a free MobileMuster satchel from your nearest Australia Post outlet.

Household batteries and other hazardous items such as gas bottles, car batteries, motor and cooking oil don't belong in any Coffs Coast Waste Services bins.

These items may be dropped off free of charge at Englands Road, Coffs Harbour; Old Coast Road, Nambucca Heads and Shortcut Road, Raleigh.