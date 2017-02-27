Be sure to have your umbrella handy this week

WET WEEK: Rain is predicted to hit Coffs Harbour for the rest of the week.

A COOL change has been welcomed as it hit the coast, bringing with it showers for the rest of the week.

Cooler weather will be felt at the start of the week, slowly increasing to a maximum high of 30 degrees on Sunday.

Showers are forecast for the rest of the week with possible thunderstorms likely.

From Monday to Wednesday there is a 90% chance of rain between 10-20mm predicted to fall.

On Thursday showers will increase and continue throughout the rest of the week.

Winds will be blowing from multiple directions, predominately the south from anywhere between 6-14kmh.