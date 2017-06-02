Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

BE QUICK and pick up the phone to get tickets to catch some of the best comics on the international scene.

The Camp Quality Comics on the Run features a star-studded line-up, including Barry McLeod, Tommy Dean, Sarah Levett and Brett Nichols.

Scottish comedian Barry McLeod will lead the show at the Sawtell RSL on Saturday.

Comics on the Run was the brainchild of the veteran stand-up, who got it running in 2003.

Growing up in rural Scotland, Barry understands all too well how often smaller towns are neglected.

Over the last 14 years he has sought to change that with Comics on the Run, which has toured across New South Wales from Coffs Harbour to Broken Hill and Eden.

Barry will return to the Coffs Coast with a troupe of some of the best headline comedians on the road.

Tommy Dean will fly in all the way from Arizona - but he is no stranger to our shores.

He has regularly graced our homes through our TV screens, having featured on comedy shows such as Good News Week, Spicks and Specks and Rove.

Not to be out-gunned by the male talent on show, Sarah Levett will defend the corner of comedians.

Practically born on the stage, Sarah is described as a "love child” of comedy.

She grew up in a household of heavyweights of Australian comedy, with her mother running the Comedy Agency in the 1980s and '90s.

Sarah sculpted her craft by learning to hold her own through banter with the boys.

She is regularly featured on radio shows but when she is not coming through the speakers she can be found doing stand-up shows around Los Angeles, Sydney and Melbourne.

Award-winning comic Brett Nichols will round off the talent on show.

He has won the premier comedy competition Green Faces and often headlines comedy circuits around Australia.

Comics on the Run will raise money for Camp Quality, helping children impacted with cancer and their families in northern NSW.

Tickets cost $40. To book, phone 6653 1577 or 6651 4486 for group bookings.

Doors open at 8pm.