20°
News

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

Keagan Elder
| 2nd Jun 2017 6:15 AM
ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.
ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BE QUICK and pick up the phone to get tickets to catch some of the best comics on the international scene.

The Camp Quality Comics on the Run features a star-studded line-up, including Barry McLeod, Tommy Dean, Sarah Levett and Brett Nichols.

Scottish comedian Barry McLeod will lead the show at the Sawtell RSL on Saturday.

Comics on the Run was the brainchild of the veteran stand-up, who got it running in 2003.

Growing up in rural Scotland, Barry understands all too well how often smaller towns are neglected.

Over the last 14 years he has sought to change that with Comics on the Run, which has toured across New South Wales from Coffs Harbour to Broken Hill and Eden.

Barry will return to the Coffs Coast with a troupe of some of the best headline comedians on the road.

Tommy Dean will fly in all the way from Arizona - but he is no stranger to our shores.

He has regularly graced our homes through our TV screens, having featured on comedy shows such as Good News Week, Spicks and Specks and Rove.

Not to be out-gunned by the male talent on show, Sarah Levett will defend the corner of comedians.

Practically born on the stage, Sarah is described as a "love child” of comedy.

She grew up in a household of heavyweights of Australian comedy, with her mother running the Comedy Agency in the 1980s and '90s.

Sarah sculpted her craft by learning to hold her own through banter with the boys.

She is regularly featured on radio shows but when she is not coming through the speakers she can be found doing stand-up shows around Los Angeles, Sydney and Melbourne.

Award-winning comic Brett Nichols will round off the talent on show.

He has won the premier comedy competition Green Faces and often headlines comedy circuits around Australia.

Comics on the Run will raise money for Camp Quality, helping children impacted with cancer and their families in northern NSW.

Tickets cost $40. To book, phone 6653 1577 or 6651 4486 for group bookings.

Doors open at 8pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  camp quality comics on the run sawtell rsl whatson

Search warrant at Sandy Beach reveals weapons and drug equipment

Search warrant at Sandy Beach reveals weapons and drug...

DETECTIVES executed a search warrant at a house in Sandy Beach where they allegedly located equipment associated with the manufacture of prohibited drugs.

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Innovation on the Jetty Foreshores not imitation

A reader disagrees with State Government plans to allow private development on the Jetty Foreshores.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

State selectors wild about Harry

ON THE UP: Coffs Breakers player Harrison Parker has made the jump from the Swans Academy to the NSW/ACT under-16s team.

Breakers star picked to play for NSW/ACT Rams under-16 team.

Local Partners

Allan's 120 year old family secret snags string of awards

ARMED with a family recipe that's more than 120 years old, Allan Cooke has inherited a winner.

Cheering on the Blues from the Corporate box

WINNERS: Grazielle Garrett, Benjamin Reeson and Matthew Reeson with airport manager Dennis Martin.

Competition winners revel in a Blues' Origin win in Brisbane

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

BE QUICK and pick up the phone to get tickets to catch some of the best comics on the international scene.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Offers Welcome Prior to Auction Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms...

Gardeners and Entertainers Read On...

8 Rigoni Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Located in a quiet street of quality homes, This is a fully fenced 713m2 block with an immaculate, spacious 4 bedroom family home with built-in robes, ensuite and...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Perfect First Home

2/17 Abel Tasman Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $429,000

Stop searching, this home is a good sized three bedroom starting out or slowing down package. With an easy living open plan design, opening out to a large private...

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Live the fairytale

CHARACTER FILLED: This unique home at Boambee will impress.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Coffs home is the pick of the week

ONE Agency reveals their pick of the week

Future vision achieved

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Vision sales team (from left) Brad Vines, Tammy Locke, Sarah Hannaford, Drew Vines, Rebecca Atkins and Justen Beashel celebrate the opening of their new office.

Local agency moves with the times

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!