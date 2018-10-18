Be immersed in maritime wrecks

ARE you interested in what lies beneath the ocean?

Discover a whole new world as underwater film maker and maritime historian Max Gleeson takes you on a journey through true stories about shipping disasters.

Max Gleeson is the guest speaker for the 2018 Rymarine Celebration dinner to be held on Saturday, October 27.

Rymarine is a flagship project run annually by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, providing students from years 11 and 12 a taste of marine science and marine based careers.

Run over four days, it involves experiments, kayaking, snorkelling and lectures.

The celebration dinner, held at the end of the four days, is open for the public to attend by booking.

Max Gleeson will talk about his recently finished documentary on the loss of one of Australia's greatest maritime disasters, the SS Yongala.

Lost off the North Queensland coast in 1911 with all 122 passengers, entry has been banned for over 25 years but Max was given permission to film inside.

Max will also show footage of one of the world's best wreck dives, the Japanese Destroyer Oite which lies in 62 metres of water and is the grave to over 700 men.

Tickets to the dinner are $40.

RSVP by calling 0400 022 365 before Sunday.