Be captivated by this Sawtell home

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was captivated by this Sawtell oasis this week.

The four-bedroom home at 4 David Watt Cl in Bonville Waters will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the guide is online now.

Real Estate Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Barry France said he's rarely seen a home with such impeccable indoor-outdoor flow.

"There are two covered outdoor entertainment areas, that sit either side of the indoor living areas, giving you a fantastic sense of space and a view from the rear yard, through the home to the pool in the front courtyard,” Barry said.

"There are three sets of bi-fold doors from three different living zones bringing the indoor and outdoor living areas together perfectly.”

The home features four bedrooms - the master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe- a home office and well-appointed family bathroom. The double garage is oversized with extra storage or workshop space.

While the home offers an incredible lifestyle within its walls, the location comes with some extra advantages.

"At the end of the cul-de-sac is the council reserve fronting Bonville Creek and around the corner there is easy access to launch a boat or canoe. It's also incredibly close to Sawtell Beach & Village,” Barry said.

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.

