Be bold for change

18th Feb 2017 2:00 PM
International Women's Day will be celebrated next month in Coffs Harbour
International Women's Day will be celebrated next month in Coffs Harbour

THE theme for International Women's Day this year is #Be Bold for Change.

The call is out for us all to help forge a better working world - a more gender inclusive world. The hope is that through purposeful collaboration, women can be helped to advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.

International Women's Day in Coffs Harbour is celebrated each year as a joint initiative of Zonta Coffs Harbour Inc., BPW Coffs Harbour and BWN Coffs Coast.

This year the breakfast will be held at the C.ex from 6.45am on Wednesday, March 8.

At the breakfast, the Coffs Harbour Woman of the Year will be awarded.

This award acknowledges the positive contribution of women to the community.

It aims to recognise outstanding women working for the betterment of women and girls in business, education and community.

Shivani Gopal.
Shivani Gopal. Contributed

Guest speak will be Shivani Gopal, founder of The Remarkable Woman, who will speak about her life choices and the life and business challenges.

Tickets are available online from Sticky Tickets/ Coffs Harbour International Women's Day Breakfast 2017.

To find out more about the event check the Facebook Page/IWDCoffs Harbour Woman of the Year 2017 or go to internationalwomensday.com.

