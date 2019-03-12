Be better than great in business

SOUND ADVICE: Marketing adviser Damian Morgan will meet with local business leaders on behalf of the Coffs Coast Advocate staging three seminars in Coffs Harbour.

SOUND ADVICE: Marketing adviser Damian Morgan will meet with local business leaders on behalf of the Coffs Coast Advocate staging three seminars in Coffs Harbour. Blue Tree Studios

DAMIAN Morgan, a leading adviser to corporate Australia, stands by the notion that marketing is the make-or-break point of any business.

"Being great at what you do is only a good start in business," MrMorgan said.

"The next step is convincing customers.

Mr Morgan will run three complimentary seminars on behalf of The Coffs Coast Advocate this month.

He will explain the best marketing practices in business and how any business, company or brand is perceived by the public through its marketing message.

"I always say it costs the same to run a bad ad as it does to run a good one, and yet we don't put enough time into making sure our messages are right," MrMorgan said.

"We will be putting them through a process where they work through their point of difference.

Mr Morgan said a lot of advertisements were just "dot point lists and information sheets" instead of ads that grabbed people's attention.

As a respected business journalist, media commentator and former public relations and advertising executive, MrMorgan serves as a consultant to several Australian companies and government departments, advising them on business development strategies and marketing campaigns.

Too many small businesses lack sales because their marketing lacks impact.

Don't miss one of three 50-minute workshops being staged by The Coffs Coast Advocate at Pacific Bay Resort this month.

Sessions will be held on: Wednesday, March 27 at 5.30pm.

Thursday, March 28 at 7.30am

Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am.

Call Lesley Ross on 66502942 or email lesley.ross@coffscoastadvocate.com.au to book your place.