Be aware of fire risk

DAMAGE DONE: Mr Bailey's hard work revegetating the creek on his property has gone up in flames.

STRONG winds and hot weather were predicted for the week but the thought of a fire ripping through Robert Bailey's property never crossed his mind.

While on holidays at Broken Hill last week, Robert received a phone call from his neighbour to let him know the shocking news.

Unsure of the extent of the damage, Robert jumped into his car and drove close to 15 hours straight through to his property at Upper Corindi.

A man with a passion for the environment, Robert had spent a number of hours working on re-vegetating the creek running through his property and knew it would have gone up in flames easily.

"I was pretty upset knowing this work I'd put into the plants, the consequences weren't going to be good,” Robert Bailey said.

"I assumed everything was going to be dead.

When he arrived at his property, no buildings had been damaged or destroyed but the rainforest he'd been trying to rehabilitate had been severely damaged.

"Most of the vegetation was dead, the fence was down, the pasture was burnt but the farm animals were ok.

Mr Bailey said the fire was started about 10 metres from his property boundary in the adjoining blueberry farm but gale force winds blew the fire into his property.

"My main concern is the environment and the enhancement of it, we haven't done it any favours that's for sure.

Robert has been in contact with the police, insurance and will shortly start to fix his fencing and re-vegetate the area.

Police said high winds spread the flames in Mr Bailey's property, burnt five acres of grassland in his property and his neighbours and the Rural Fire service were able to extinguish the fire.

Police are working with the Rural Fire Service to determine liability and said it appears in these early stages that the fire was lit by another property owner.