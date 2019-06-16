Menu
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade Adam Hourigan
Be aware of changes to highway conditions this week

16th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
TRAFFIC conditions on the Pacific Highway will change next week to allow for road work.

Motorists are advised maintenance work will be carried out at several locations between Halfway Creek and Wardell.

Work will include guardrail repairs, signage installation and repairs, and tree clearing at Halfway Creek, Glenugie, Ulmarra, Shark Creek and Wardell.

Work will be carried out during the day from Monday June 17 to Friday June 21, with some night work to minimise impacts to traffic.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

northern rivers roads pacific highway road work
Lismore Northern Star

