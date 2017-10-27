Be a local Coffs Coast hero in the fight against graffiti

GOOD RIDDANCE: Volunteers will be out on Sunday removing unsightly graffiti from the Coffs Coast.

VOLUNTEERS across the Coffs Coast are set to become local heroes in the fight against graffiti.

This Sunday is national Graffiti Removal Day and local activities will centre around nominated sites including Newmans Road and Pacific Highway underpass, Woolgoolga Creek bridge and Woolgoolga Sports Reserve.

Volunteer Arthur Good said the aim is to highlight the problem and encourage locals to volunteer their time to remove and prevent graffiti.

"While we are one of the more lucky places as far as graffiti is concerned it does have a few hot spots around the district,” Arthur said.

"Lately, Toormina has had problems and we ask the locals to keep an eye out and report graffiti when they see it.

"Mostly, the vandals concentrate on out of the way places and sometimes it is hard to see but still needs to be removed.”

Graffiti vandalism costs the NSW community over $100 million each year.

This Sunday's event has the theme Love Where We Live and will run between 9am and noon.

This great community event will involve volunteers from a range of organisations including local Rotary Clubs, Air Force Cadets, Scouts, Girl Guides, Police Citizen and Youth Club as well as government organisations such as Coffs Harbour City Council.

To know more visit www.graffitiremovalday.org.au