Community

Be a local Coffs Coast hero in the fight against graffiti

GOOD RIDDANCE: Volunteers will be out on Sunday removing unsightly graffiti from the Coffs Coast.
GOOD RIDDANCE: Volunteers will be out on Sunday removing unsightly graffiti from the Coffs Coast. Leigh Jensen
Greg White
by

VOLUNTEERS across the Coffs Coast are set to become local heroes in the fight against graffiti.

This Sunday is national Graffiti Removal Day and local activities will centre around nominated sites including Newmans Road and Pacific Highway underpass, Woolgoolga Creek bridge and Woolgoolga Sports Reserve.

Volunteer Arthur Good said the aim is to highlight the problem and encourage locals to volunteer their time to remove and prevent graffiti.

"While we are one of the more lucky places as far as graffiti is concerned it does have a few hot spots around the district,” Arthur said.

"Lately, Toormina has had problems and we ask the locals to keep an eye out and report graffiti when they see it.

"Mostly, the vandals concentrate on out of the way places and sometimes it is hard to see but still needs to be removed.”

Graffiti vandalism costs the NSW community over $100 million each year.

This Sunday's event has the theme Love Where We Live and will run between 9am and noon.

This great community event will involve volunteers from a range of organisations including local Rotary Clubs, Air Force Cadets, Scouts, Girl Guides, Police Citizen and Youth Club as well as government organisations such as Coffs Harbour City Council.

To know more visit www.graffitiremovalday.org.au

Topics:  air force cadets arthur good coffs harbour city council coffs harbour pcyc graffiti vandalism love where we live nsw graffiti removal day rotary scouts and girl guides woolgoolga sports reserve

Coffs Coast Advocate
It's more than a cuppa for these blokes

It's more than a cuppa for these blokes

It's all about finding coping strategies and going forward in a positive way.

When the skies open up

Jetty Beach during yesterdays hail storm.

Hail, heavy rain and lightening on the coast.

Australia extends Ashes lead in Coffs

Australian opening batter Nicole Bolton steps into a drive against England. cricket Women's Ashes C.ex Coffs International Stadium 26 October 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Australia wins Women's Ashes ODI in Coffs Harbour by 75 runs.

Teenagers arrested after frenzied stabbing attack

The pair were found by police in a makeshift tent in bushland.

Coffs teenagers found following stabbing attack on a 44-year-old man

Local Partners