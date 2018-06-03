Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROPIC LOVER: Blue tongue is a shrub that is suited to warm climates.
TROPIC LOVER: Blue tongue is a shrub that is suited to warm climates. Karin de Mamiel
Lifestyle

Be a blue tongue wizard

by ANGIE THOMAS
3rd Jun 2018 1:00 PM

BLUE tongue or native lassiandra (Melastoma affine) is native to tropical and subtropical forests in Australia and Asia and gets the name "blue tongue” due to its edible, sweet, purplish-black fruit turning your mouth blue.

Growing to about 1.5 m tall, blue tongue is a shrub that's suited to warm climates in a partly shaded spot in the garden that's protected from frosts, hot winds and harsh afternoon sun.

Keep the soil moist to replicate its natural rainforest habitat.

Pretty mauve flowers will appear in spring and summer and provide a plentiful food source for bees (including Australian native bees) as well as other pollinators and beneficial insects, including the rare and breathtakingly beautiful Miskin's blue butterfly.

Apply Dynamic Lifter Soil Improver and Plant Fertiliser around the root zone of blue tongues every spring and autumn to promote healthy growth and lots of delicious berries.

blue tongue gardening native lassiandra plants tropical
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Environment gets a helping hand

    Environment gets a helping hand

    News THE ongoing commitment of Bellingen Shire Council to the environment was evident with the amount of funding it's allocated to new and on-going projects.

    • 3rd Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Community Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, September 9.

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    News Speed limit on recently opened section of highway increased.

    Our college of knowledge holds its own

    Our college of knowledge holds its own

    News SCU outranks more prominent rivals in national survey

    Local Partners