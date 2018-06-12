BDC's victory under pressure

MILESTONE MATCH: Bishop Druitt College has reached the semi-final of the NSW CSI Football Cup for the first time in the school's history.

Trevor Veale

BISHOP Druitt College hosts Sydney's Cranbrook School in the semi-finals of the NSW CSI Football Cup on Wednesday.

In what has been the school's best-ever campaign, BDC started its campaign with a 3-2 win over St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie.

The boys continued their roll by winning back-to-back matches in penalty shootouts, accounting for Trinity Grammar School 4-3 on penalties after a 1-all draw, followed by another 4-3 shootout win over StIgnatius College Riverview after that game finished one apiece.

Goalkeeper Darcy Newell, who spent the weekend keeping for the Boambee Bombers in the FFA Cup in Lake Macquarie, has been strong in goal, pulling off two saves in the shootouts.

Sam Crampton has led the team around the park, netting two crucial strikes, while Ben Payne proved a clutch player, scoring a pressure-spot kick in the shootout.

Bishop Druitt College's sports and outdoor education coordinator Beth Hilton said the team was expecting another tough assignment against Cranbrook today at 1pm.

"The team is really gelling well and has achieved some amazing results," Hilton said.

"This is the first time we have reached the semi-finals.

"These boys have played so well as a team and given we are a regional school we have been able to host the matches and have held that home ground advantage over the Sydney schools.

"For the last win, former Year 12 student Mitch Brewster returned to coach the boys and helped to inspire them.

"While the wins have been incredible, they haven't come easily.

"As the team manager, yes I'd like to see the boys avoid penalties, but with that said, Darcy is the type of keeper who says he trains for shootouts."

NSW CSI Football Cup

Semi-final today

Bishop Druitt College v Cranbrook School, 1pm