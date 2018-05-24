BDC boys among the best in the state

THE under-12s rugby team from Bishop Druitt College lived out a dream last week by playing in a Super Rugby curtain raiser at Allianz Stadium.

Earlier in the day the team made it all the way to the semi finals of the NSW Rugby 7's State Cup at Daceyville where the Waratahs train.

The young boys beat Gulargambone, Lennox Head and pool favourite Scone Grammar. In the last two games in the pool matches the BDC came from beind in the second half to win.

Having qualified for the semi finals, the BDC team was drawn to play against a strong Willoughby side.

The semi ended 10-all after regular time thanks to the BDC team again showing plemnty of heart to come from behind twice.

BDC almost scored in extra time but were stopped a heartbreaking two metres from the line before Willoughby then worked the ball downfield and scored the winning points.

Any disappointment was short lived as it was off to Allianz for the third place playoff against Collaroy.

The opposition proved too strong but the boys played in front of a big crowd and got to see themselves on the stadium's big screens which were showing the match.

Having finished in the top four in the state, the team was invited to cheer the Waratahs on to the field.

Captain Liam Daymond and Jay Crismale were voted joint Players Player for the tournament while George Cummings was allowed to run on with Cameron Clark as a reward for his good sportsmanship on the day.

The players Clark as well as Bernard Foley before the game as well alomng with former Wallabies Brendan Cannon and Drew Mitchell.