bcu to support members impacted by bushfires

bcu has today announced a bushfire relief package for its members affected by bushfires in our local communities.

Over the last week, bcu staff have witnessed firsthand the scale and severity of these fires.

bcu is supporting its members impacted by bushfires in local communities.

bcu CEO Alan Butler said that bcu will be working closely with affected members, to provide adequate support during these overwhelming times.

"It is incredibly devastating to witness families being evacuated, homes being damaged and destroyed within our heartland. We believe it is our duty as a local Credit Union to provide assistance to our members and local community, where required".

bcu CEO Alan Butler.



"With fires ablaze throughout our regions from Dorrigo to the Sunshine Coast, it makes me incredibly proud to see our bcu staff jumping to the aid of local residents in their time of severe need, and providing donations and financial assistance to those in affected areas".



"We are here to assist our bcu Members, staff and our local communities" Mr Butler said.

bcu encourages affected bcu members to contact the Credit Union to discuss eligibility for bushfire relief assistance.

This includes:

• Assistance with home and personal loan repayments;

• Waiving early redemption costs for term deposits;

• Waiving establishment fees for personal loans.

bcu is urging members that are impacted by the bushfires to contact their local store, or contact the bcu team on 1300 228 228 (9am-5pm Mon-Fri). If you hold an insurance policy through bcu or Allianz, please contact the claims hotline on 1300 555 030.

