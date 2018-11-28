Menu
BACK AGAIN: The bcu Coffs Kids Tri will be held in March 2019.
bcu Kids Tri back with a bang in 2019

28th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

Athletics: Nominations are now open for the 2019 bcu Coffs Kids Tri, with hundreds of children expected to take part.

The Scoot for Schools Cup forms an integral part of the event with $3500 in sports vouchers up for grabs for the schools with the highest number of participants.

"The aim of the Scoot for Schools Cup is to encourage participation across the region from primary school students,” Race director Noel Phillips said.

"We want to get the kids to set themselves a challenge and do something fun and active in their local community.”

The 2018 Scoot for Schools Cup attracted 300 primary school students from 25 local schools. The winning primary schools from this year's event were St Augustine's, Christian Community, Bishop Druitt College and Clarence Valley Anglican School, who shared in the vouchers and were able to purchase some much-needed equipment for their students.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is open to all abilities and levels of experience, offering an aquathlon (swim/run) for six and seven-year-olds and triathlons (swim/cycle/run) over varying distances for eight to 13-year-olds.

The swims are held in the shallow waters of the protected Jetty Beach with qualified surf lifesavers on duty.

The ride and run legs are completely flat and held around the harbour foreshores.

The roads are closed to traffic for the cycle leg, making it very safe for all competitors.

The 2019 bcu Coffs Kids Tri will be held on Saturday, March 2.

Visit villagesports.com.au for more information.

