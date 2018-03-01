bcu Coffs Tri attracts hot field

Lindsey Wall, winner Ryan Fisher and Daniel Stein were the first three triathletes across the line in the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri.

Lindsey Wall, winner Ryan Fisher and Daniel Stein were the first three triathletes across the line in the 2017 bcu Coffs Tri. NashysPix

ABOUT 1,200 triathletes from all over the country will descend on the Coffs Coast this weekend for the annual multisport festival, the bcu Coffs Tri.

The weekend of events includes aquathons and triathlons for all ages and abilities held around Coffs Harbour's picturesque foreshores, making it ideal for competitors and spectators alike.

The standard distance event is a qualifying race for competitors to earn points for a spot on the Australian team to compete at the World Championships on the Gold Coast in September. The event is also the State Championship race to determine the fastest athletes in NSW.

There is prizemoney of AU$4,500 on offer for the top three overall male and female place getters and the quality field will make for very interesting viewing.

Last year's female winner, Celia Sullohern, from Yamba, is returning to Coffs with the aim of defending her 2017 title.

Hot on her heels will be Bondi's Lotte Wilms and Port Macquarie's Laura Cook.

They will be pushed all the way by our local females Melanie Sylvester and Rachel Clearly, who have been delivering great results this season and will keep the visitors on their toes.

The male field is wide open with three of last year's top five finishers, Dan Stein, Travis Coleman and Harry Jones, returning with their sights set firmly on the podium.

They may have some tough competition from 18 year-old Isaiah Koopmans from Woolgoolga, who was the fastest local home in 2017.

There are events for all ages and abilities over the weekend, and competitors range from as young as six through to the eldest competitor, Forster's Keith Pearce, aged 81.

The event has been named a Regional Flagship Event by Destination NSW for the second year running.

Organisers encourage locals to come and watch the competitors over the weekend and cheer them on as they swim, ride and run around the Jetty Foreshores.

For further details including road closure information, please visit villagesports.com.au.