COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club has this weekend hosted its Twilight All Age Craft Carnival and the annual Hugo Smyth Memorial Classic.

Up to 200 competitors have been expected to take part in the two-day ironman classics on Park Beach.

Saturday saw some of Northern New South Wales' top junior lifesavers hit the water in swim, ski and paddle board legs.

The action continues with the Hugo Smyth Memorial Classic throughout Sunday.