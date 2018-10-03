Battle of the boardriders on Coffs break

Shaun Cansdell will represent Coffs Harbour at the Nudie Australian Boardrider Battle on the home break on Saturday.

SEVEN of NSW's best boardriders clubs will be in action in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the northern NSW nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

Former professional surfers including Coffs Harbouir's own Lee Winkler and Emerald Beach's Shaun Cansdell, Danny Wills from Byron Bay and Adam Melling and Stuart Kennedy from Le Ba will represent their hometown boardriders clubs on Saturday.

"We look forward to having the best boardriders clubs in northern NSW here every year," Coffs Harbour Boardriders president Lee Winkler.

"There has been an incredible amount of talent that has come out of the northern NSW region over the last couple of decades and we love watching them put it on the line for their clubs at the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle," Winkler sad.

Participating clubs include Le Ba (Lennox/ Ballina), Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Cabarita, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Half Tide (Evans Head).

The main base for the third event of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle is Macauleys and Park Beach.

Call the event hotline on 0458 247 212 to confirm tournament location on Saturday.

Winning clubs across each of the events will progress to the national final to be held in Newcastle early next year.

Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle 2018/19

Gold Coast - August 25

Kiama - September 15

North Narrabeen - September 22

Coffs Harbour - October 6

Trigg, WA, October 27

Fleurieu Peninsula, SA, - November 10

Phillip Island, VIC, - November 24

Clifton Beach, TAS, - December 15

National Final -

Newcastle - TBC